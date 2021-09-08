iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $307.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

