iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $271.82. 76,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.