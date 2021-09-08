iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $24,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. David Loasby acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. 1,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,611. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.