iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 83,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.