Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.27. Itron reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

ITRI traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,554. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -154.85, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $301,194 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 32.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 441.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

