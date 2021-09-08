Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,788 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGI. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 139.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $190.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $194.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.19.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

