Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 76,878 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 545.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

