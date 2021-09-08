Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after buying an additional 332,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

