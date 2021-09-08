Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.