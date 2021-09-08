Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day moving average of $222.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

