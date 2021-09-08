Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 842,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89,004 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

