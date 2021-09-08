Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23. 16,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 49,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 46.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

