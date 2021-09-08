Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 4.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $869,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 92.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 97.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $22.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,514.59. 27,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,291. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,515.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

