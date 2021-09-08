Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $115.78 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $115,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $15.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,323.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,198.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,287.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

