Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $29.17 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,157 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 102,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 230,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. 343,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,442,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.