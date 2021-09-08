Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $90.06 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 496,858 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.11% of The TJX Companies worth $90,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 110,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.