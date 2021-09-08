Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 2,006 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $17.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,868.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,684.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,399.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.