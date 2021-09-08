Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,406,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,218,455 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. 439,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.