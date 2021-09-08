Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $192,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,548. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

