Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 59,157 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,157 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 102,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 230,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $54.36. 343,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,442,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $230.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

