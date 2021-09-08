JCSD Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

JCSD Capital LLC lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,531 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem makes up about 1.5% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,855,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $3,768,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 59,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.