JCSD Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of BXS stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

