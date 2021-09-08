Jeff Lawson Sells 28,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $352.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,893. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

