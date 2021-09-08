Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

