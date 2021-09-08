Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 8,867 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

