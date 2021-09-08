John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE BTO opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.20% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund worth $57,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

