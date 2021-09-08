John Tognetti Sells 22,000 Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$12,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,058,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,782,223.40.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, John Tognetti sold 85,000 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$47,957.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Tognetti sold 448,000 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$107,520.00.

CEM stock opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$26.65 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

