Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.30. 153,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,540. The company has a market capitalization of $453.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

