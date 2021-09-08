Jowell Global Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JWEL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 13th

Jowell Global’s (NASDAQ:JWEL) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 13th. Jowell Global had issued 3,714,286 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,002 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

JWEL opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.