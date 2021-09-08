JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €100.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.78 ($96.22).

FRA:BNR opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.72 and its 200 day moving average is €77.14.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

