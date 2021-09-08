JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €100.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.78 ($96.22).

FRA:BNR opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.72 and its 200 day moving average is €77.14.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

