JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

FRA:EVK traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €28.35 ($33.35). 329,435 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.20. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

