JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.49

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 9000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

