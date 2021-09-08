Kansas City Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kansas City Southern has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NYSE:KSU opened at $287.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.03.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

