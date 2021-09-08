Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 40,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 716,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 303,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $18,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.