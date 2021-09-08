Kellner Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 416,662 ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 416,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000. ORBCOMM makes up approximately 1.4% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2,023.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC stock remained flat at $$11.49 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $915.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

