Ken D’amato Sells 5,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,511. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.32.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
