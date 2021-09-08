Ken D’amato Sells 5,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,511. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

