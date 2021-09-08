Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,403 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KW shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

