Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

