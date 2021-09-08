KeyCorp Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $460,400. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

