KGI Securities Begins Coverage on Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Equities research analysts at KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MPNGF opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. Meituan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Get Meituan alerts:

About Meituan

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.