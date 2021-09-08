KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,493,058,184 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

