Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

