Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.83.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$52.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$13.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$72.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,949,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

