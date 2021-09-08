Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

KRG opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,442,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

