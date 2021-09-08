Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

