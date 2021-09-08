Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.44 EPS.

NYSE:KFY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.00. 13,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.