Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.