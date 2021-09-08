Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

