KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Thomas Keith Todd Acquires 8,001 Shares

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £2,160.27 ($2,822.41).

Thomas Keith Todd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thomas Keith Todd bought 9,999 shares of KRM22 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £2,999.70 ($3,919.13).

LON:KRM opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The firm has a market cap of £7.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. KRM22 Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.16.

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

