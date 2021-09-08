Kylin (KYL) Price Down 29.2% This Week

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market cap of $40.02 million and $2.65 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00722509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00042081 BTC.

About Kylin

KYL is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.